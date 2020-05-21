Redstone Arsenal reopening limited services for phased employee return

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Redstone Arsenal will reopen select services in support of tenant organizations’ phased approach to returning employees to the installation starting May 26.
Redstone Arsenal says leadership remains focused on three priorities: safeguard the health, safety and security of the workforce; combat and prevent the spread of COVID-19; and carry on the critical missions of each of their organizations.
Organization leaders will communicate with their workforce on their timelines and approach to returning employees to the installation. The decision to return the workforce will be a progressive and measured process managed by each tenant leader and based on authoritative data from the Alabama Department of Public Health.
While leadership has determined that the installation and 16-county commuting area surrounding Redstone has met the conditions outlined by the DoD and CDC for an average 14-day decline in new positive cases, the reconstitution of services and return of employees to the Arsenal will be slow and deliberate.
Future increases in services will be contingent upon conditions remaining the same or continuing to improve.
Garrison will reopen the following limited services to employees and beneficiaries with social distancing and preventative measures in place:
Installation Access:
- OPEN: Gates 1 (Martin Rd E), 7 (Martin Rd W), 8 (Goss Rd), and 9 (Rideout Rd) will have all lanes manned during peak morning rush hour traffic
- CLOSED: Gates 3 (Redstone Rd) and 10 (Patton Rd) remain closed
One Stop: Open with limited occupancy, and some services by appointment only
Pershing Welcome Center: Open, most services by appointment only
Child Care Centers: Open to returning employees who are present patrons
Bicentennial Chapel: Open for individual worship only
Fox Army Health Center: Most services are open, entry screenings still occur, cloth face coverings required to enter the facility, refer to Fox website and social media for details
Morale, Welfare and Recreation: Golf Course, Flying Club, Auto Skills, Arts and Crafts, Limited Outdoor Recreation activities open
Post Restaurants: Open for Carry-out only (JAVA Café, Brooklyn’s and Firehouse Pub remain closed)
Post Exchange/ Gas Stations: Open, masks required to enter
Commissary: Open, Retiree hours and purchase limits remain in effect, mask required to enter
Employees and beneficiaries should expect social distancing and protective measures to be enforced at all locations on Redstone Arsenal where six feet of physical distance cannot be maintained. While the Installation is reconstituting services, they are not reducing prevention.
Employees are strongly encouraged to follow CDC guidelines: stay home when ill; wear a cloth face covering in public places; maintain six feet of physical separation; and practice good hygiene.
Employees should stay in close contact with their direct chain of command for their return-to-installation work status and timeline.
If the status of the installation changes, Redstone officials will notify the workforce through direct communication, the Redstone Rocket, Team Redstone social media and websites, the Redstone Explorer App and local media.
