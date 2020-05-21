Non-baseball events being planned for Toyota Field

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The Rocket City Trash Pandas have announced intentions to host some non-baseball events at Toyota Field in light on Gov. Kay Ivey’s amended safer-at-home order.
The team is still waiting on word from Minor League Baseball on when they will pay their first game.
Team officials say in the meantime, they hope this will introduce the community to their new stadium.
They say they will adhere to guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Among the events being considered are weeklong kids’ camps for ages 5-12, which will include hitting in the batting cage, kickball on the field, and arts and crafts. These camps are scheduled to begin on June 1. Registrations will begin May 26.
They are also considering concerts, happy hours, fireworks shows, instructional baseball camps, movie nights and small festivals.
“We are certainly disappointed to not be playing baseball right now, as is the rest of Minor League Baseball,” team CEO Ralph Nelson said in a news release. “But while we wait to hear about our season, why not make the best of this situation and try to give the people of North Alabama what they want? Let’s open the gates.”
