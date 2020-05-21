Morgan County superintendent leaving for Fayetteville City Schools

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WAFF) - 10-year Morgan County Schools Superintendent Bill Hopkins is making a big move - across state lines.
Hopkins announced on Thursday that next fall, he’ll be the new superintendent at Fayetteville City Schools.
It’s a place that’s second nature to Hopkins. It’s home.
“I’m 53 years old, and I’ve spent nearly all 53 years of my life besides a few months here and a few months there. All 53 of them have been in Morgan County, and it’s been great to me,” Hopkins said.
Hopkins graduated from Falkville High School in 1985.
He started his career in Morgan County Schools as the assistant football coach at West Morgan Junior High.
“I finally got a full-time teaching job at West Morgan, stayed there for 12 years with the last five of that as the head football coach. Then I was able to take the job as the alternative school principal. Probably one of the most enjoyable jobs I’ve ever had," he said.
After that, Hopkins was the principal at West Morgan High School.
For Hopkins, he says he thought that was it. Until he saw the opportunity to run for superintendent.
“I ran for office, I was elected. Ran a second time, I was elected. Ran a third time and was elected. And here we are about 10 years into the superintendency, that totals about 30 years. I thought this is where I would stay forever," he said.
Hopkins says the opportunity to be the superintendent at Fayetteville fell out of the sky like a grace from God.
“I wouldn’t do this for any job. It’s a very special group of people,” he said. “The thing I’m looking most forward to is the connections that I can make. The smallness of it. I’m not looking for a big job. I’m looking for a place where I can know every student’s name, every teacher’s name, every bus driver, every custodian, every CNP worker, every support personnel, that excites me."
After 30 years in Morgan County, Hopkins has one last message for his former and current students, teachers, staff and community members.
“I’m a successful individual, I’d like to think, with opportunities only because of the investment they made in my life. They’ve made me the man I am today, and I want to thank them for that.”
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.