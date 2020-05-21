Marshall County deputies searching for suspect in boat storage break-in

GRANT, Ala. (WAFF) - The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identity a suspect.
Deputies say on May 15, a masked man cut through the fence at the Guntersville Boat Storage on New Hope Highway South in Grant. Deputies say he tried to take an all-terrain vehicle and also checked several boats in the storage looking for items to take.
The crime was disrupted and the subject left the scene on foot.
If anyone knows who this individual is or has information on the crime, please contact the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office at 256-582-2034.
