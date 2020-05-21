Marshall County Courthouse reopens under new safety measures

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Marshall County Courthouse is back in full operation, but before you head out there are some new guidelines you must adhere by before you enter.
For the past two months, the Marshall County Courthouse has been closed, due to COVID-19.
Here’s what you can expect. When you arrive outside, you are greeted by a Marshall County sheriff’s deputy to take your temperature and you must have on a facial covering.
Anyone with a temperature above 100.4 will not be allowed in the building, which attorney Richard Henson said is a great safety measure.
“I think they’re great, we have to keep everybody healthy and keep the business going so if that’s a little bit of sacrifice then that’s what we all have to do," said Henson.
People will also have to stay six feet apart while they wait for services.
“The first floor we have it marked off at 6 ft distance, so once we get to capacity, we hold the people outside until we have somebody exit the building," said Marshall County Commission Chairman James Hutcheson
Hutcheson said they wanted to make sure they had a plan in place to be able to serve citizens and keep them safe.
“I know a lot of people are concerned about the drivers license and car tag and a lot of people have purchased new vehicles, so we are just elated about opening back up and serving the community and Marshall County," said Hutcheson.
Hutcheson said the new safety guidelines will stay in place as long as needed to help reduce the spread.
