15 Madison Co. churches continue to delay reopening; brainstorm ideas together

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Not being able to go to church was a difficult part of this pandemic for many people. Some pastors in Madison County have still not opened their doors.
Wednesday, more than a dozen church leaders came together to talk about a reopening plan.
WAFF 48's Caroline Klapp has been following these meetings for the past month. These meetings keep getting bigger and bigger.
On May 1 we told you the eight pastors decided not to hold service before the end of the month.
Well since then the group has grown. Wednesday afternoon pastors from 15 different churches sat around a table.
None of them have held services in person yet since the shutdown.
Senior pastor for First Baptist Church Travis Collins brought the group together.
The pastor of Cross Pointe in Madison is planning on welcoming the public back on May 31, but many of the pastors tell us they may not open until June, July or potentially August.
The pastors also brainstormed safety measures when they do welcome everyone back. Those included wearing masks, roping off pews and not having group singing. The pastor of the Union Hill Primitive Baptist Church joined the group this week. He says after hearing from the other pastors he feels more at ease about not reopening right now.
“As pastor I labor to provide for the nourishing of our people during this time. So as long as the message of Jesus Christ is getting out there and being impactful, I see no urgency to rush back in,” Pastor Oscar Montgomery said.
"We're also not judging each other as to when someone begins, are you beginning too early. We're just learning from each other. I would say that I think most of us have postponed our beginning at least a couple of weeks. I know we did because of this conversation and hearing the caution in the voices of so many of our fellow pastors,” Collins said.
At the end of the meeting, many of the pastors went around the table saying they want to continue these meetings and keep working together.
The pastors represent several denominations including Baptists, Methodists and Presbyterians.
Several said although the case numbers are not as high in Madison County, they are concerned that daily case numbers are still inching upwards statewide. Race is also a concern.
Census data shows 27 percent of people in Alabama are African American, but, they make up 43 percent of COVID-19 deaths in the state. That’s why pastor Travis Collins says churches that have largely black congregations are being more cautious.
Pastor Don Darius Butler from the First Missionary Baptist Church in Huntsville tells us we can’t ignore the data.
“Ministry is contextual right? You have to know the constituents who we serve. And because we see the statistics revealing that persons with high comorbidities are more vulnerable and have greater difficulties battling the disease and are represented in the deaths, we have to take that into account and respond in kind,” Butler said.
Butler tells me he hasn’t felt any pressure to reopen, and that he wants to see more data as the state continues to reopen.
