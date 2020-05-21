Legendary Auburn coach Pat Dye tests positive for coronavirus

AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - Former Auburn football coach Pat Dye has tested positive for COVID-19.
Dye, who served at the Tigers head coach from 1981-92, has been hospitalized in Atlanta with ongoing kidney problems.
The diagnosis is confirmed according to an email obtained from his sister’s church, Toccoa First United Methodist Church in Georgia. Family has not confirmed the news, but the email says Dye is asymptomatic.
The email says Dye is experiencing loss of appetite and confusion.
