Alabama COVID-19 cases rise to 13,288; ADPH confirms 529 deaths

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | March 18, 2020 at 4:32 PM CDT - Updated May 21 at 9:50 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Public Health reports there have been 13,288 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Alabama since March.

There have been 529 confirmed deaths statewide.

The ADPH reports there have been 174,074 total tests

In the last 14 days, 70,693 tests have been reported to the state with. 4,336 people testing positive.

The state reports 1,546 people have been hospitalized since March 13.

There have been 7,951 presumed recoveries. ADPH says this number is updated weekly.

Those numbers are as of 5 p.m. Thursday. These statistics are updated by ADPH regularly. You can track those plus find numbers for your specific county in this dashboard provided and updated by the Alabama Department of Public Health.

NORTH ALABAMA CASES - DAILY COMPARISON

SOURCE: ALABAMA DEPT. OF PUBLIC HEALTH / UPDATED MAY 20

COUNTY MAY 21 CASES (9 a.m.) MAY 20 CASES (9 a.m.) NEW CASES
Colbert 110 104 +6
Cullman 71 71 0
DeKalb 206 200 0
Franklin 399 375 +24
Jackson 66 64 +2
Lauderdale 117 116 +1
Lawrence 35 35 0
Limestone 69 67 +2
Madison 285 281 +4
Marshall 641 636 +5
Morgan 132 122 +10

