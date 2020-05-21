Alabama COVID-19 cases rise to 13,288; ADPH confirms 529 deaths

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Public Health reports there have been 13,288 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Alabama since March.
There have been 529 confirmed deaths statewide.
The ADPH reports there have been 174,074 total tests
In the last 14 days, 70,693 tests have been reported to the state with. 4,336 people testing positive.
The state reports 1,546 people have been hospitalized since March 13.
There have been 7,951 presumed recoveries. ADPH says this number is updated weekly.
Those numbers are as of 5 p.m. Thursday. These statistics are updated by ADPH regularly. You can track those plus find numbers for your specific county in this dashboard provided and updated by the Alabama Department of Public Health.
Click here for complete coronavirus coverage.
Updates from the Alabama Department of Public Health can be found here.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.