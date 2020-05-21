Isolated showers this afternoon with warmer temperatures as we move to the weekend

The warm up continues into Friday as a warm front pushes through the Valley, but that will also bring some scattered showers and storms as we move into the middle of the day. Temperatures Friday will range from the upper 70s and low to mid 80s depending on the amount of cloud cover. It’ll be partly to mostly cloudy through the holiday weekend with isolated showers and storms all three days. Storms Saturday and Sunday will be isolated and may bring a 45 to 60 min delays. Temperatures will likely be into the mid to upper 80s and possibly the low 90s with a return of that humidity.