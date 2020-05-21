Huntsville Speedway reopening Saturday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The cars will soon be racing along Huntsville Speedway again.
After previous cancellations due to the pandemic, the season opener will be Saturday but with new times. Pit gates open at 3 p.m. Practice is at 4 p.m.
Racers may register upon arrival, all drivers, all divisions, at Tire Barn.
Officials ask that you maintain social distancing in the pit area.
Classes will rotate approximately every 10 minutes, depending on demand, until 5:30 p.m.
The driver’s meeting at 5:30 p.m. will be conducted over the public address system in order to maintain social distancing.
Qualifying will be at 6 p.m. with two laps each. The first lap is green. Fastest lap counts.
The fast time awards, invocation and national anthem will be at 6:50 p.m.
