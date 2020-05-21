Decatur woman faces endangerment charges after child consumes ‘THC candy’

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur woman is facing child endangerment charges following a Tuesday arrest.
On May 13, the Decatur Police Department was made aware of a five-year-old child being admitted for medical care. Through the course of the investigation, Detective Sean Mukaddam discovered that the child consumed a piece of candy containing THC. This candy caused the medical incident.
On May 19, Detective Mukaddam obtained a warrant for the arrest of the child’s mother, Victoria Glasco. On the evening of May 19, Glasco was placed into custody and charged with chemical endangerment of a child.
Glasco is being held at the Morgan County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bond, per Circuit Judge Charles Elliott.
No further details are available at this time.
