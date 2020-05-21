Counterfeit cash, real drugs collected in Sheffield raid

Marquis McCray is facing numerous charges after the bust, including drug trafficking and drug possession. Additional federal charges over the counterfeit money may be coming soon as well. “We had some complaints from citizens in the neighborhood that a lot of traffic was coming in and out the house and we’d been watching it,” Police Chief Ricky Terry said. “We consider him a major player.” The ATF, Colbert County Sheriff’s Dept. and Muscle Shoals Police Dept. were also involved in the investigation and raid.