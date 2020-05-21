Counterfeit cash, real drugs collected in Sheffield raid

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - Police serving a search warrant in Sheffield this week say they hit the mother lode on Southeast 17th Street.
According to our news partners at the Times Daily, officers found more than $3,000 in counterfeit money, and another $20,000 in real cash along with very real drugs - cocaine, pain pills and marijuana.
Marquis McCray is facing numerous charges after the bust, including drug trafficking and drug possession. Additional federal charges over the counterfeit money may be coming soon as well. “We had some complaints from citizens in the neighborhood that a lot of traffic was coming in and out the house and we’d been watching it,” Police Chief Ricky Terry said. “We consider him a major player.” The ATF, Colbert County Sheriff’s Dept. and Muscle Shoals Police Dept. were also involved in the investigation and raid.
McCray is also suspected in a Shelby County pharmacy burglary and may be connected to another federal firearms case in Mississippi.
