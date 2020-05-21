Athens hotel seeing more bookings, continuing to take COVID precautions

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - As coronavirus restrictions begin to ease, things are picking back up for one local hotel.
Having only been at 3 percent occupancy during the worst of the coronavirus lockdown, Hampton Inn & Suites in Athens is finally starting to see more bookings.
“We’ve picked up considerably,” says Ron Webster, the hotel’s chief engineer. “Last night, we were a little over 50 percent occupancy.”
While that’s still below the hotel’s normal occupancy of 80 percent, management is confident it will again reach its normal rate, and in working toward that goal, they are continuing to take strict measures to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Amenities like the pool and the breakfast buffet remain off limits. Employees are also stepping up their room sanitation process.
“As far as cleaning measures, we’re taking more time on the rooms than what is typically allotted by Hilton," says Webster. “They get so many minutes per an occupied room, so many per unoccupied... But we’re extending that time. Whether they’re occupied or not, we’re spending the extra time thoroughly cleaning and inspecting.”
Webster says the hotel always met its previous cleaning requirements, so these measures are simply extra precaution.
“We’re going overboard right now, and we’ll continue to do that."
