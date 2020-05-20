Scattered showers & storms today with warmer weather ahead

Happy Wednesday! Another cool and dry start to the day, but that doesn’t look to be the case all day.
The low pressure system that we have been talking about the last few days will continue to keep us cool and gloomy again today. We are waking up to the 50s and low 60s this morning with passing clouds. Today will be very similar to what we had on Wednesday with scattered showers developing by midday. Temperatures this afternoon will be into the low to mid 70s. That extra warmth today could bring a better chance at some rumbles of thunder this afternoon. Any storms/showers that we do see will only last for 15 to 25 minutes for most.
By Thursday this system will finally start to move to the northeast, albeit slowly. That will keep our temperatures slightly cooler than normal, but it won’t be as bad with temperatures into the upper 70s. Skies will be partly cloudy and there will be a small chance at isolated showers, especially east of I-65. As this system exits, another will roll in on Friday bringing more scattered storm chances, but also warmer temperatures. That warmth will carry on into the holiday weekend which looks to be warm with daily hit or miss storm chances.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
