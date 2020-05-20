Scattered showers & storms today with warmer weather ahead

The low pressure system that we have been talking about the last few days will continue to keep us cool and gloomy again today. We are waking up to the 50s and low 60s this morning with passing clouds. Today will be very similar to what we had on Wednesday with scattered showers developing by midday. Temperatures this afternoon will be into the low to mid 70s. That extra warmth today could bring a better chance at some rumbles of thunder this afternoon. Any storms/showers that we do see will only last for 15 to 25 minutes for most.