Scattered showers & storms today with warmer weather ahead

By Thursday this system will finally start to move to the northeast, albeit slowly. That will keep our temperatures slightly cooler than normal, but it won’t be as bad with temperatures into the upper 70s. Skies will be partly cloudy and there will be a small chance at isolated showers, especially east of I-65. As this system exits, another will roll in on Friday bringing more scattered storm chances, but also warmer temperatures. That warmth will carry on into the holiday weekend which looks to be warm with daily hit or miss storm chances.