Northwest-Shoals Community College disburses $1 million to eligible students

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - Economic relief is on the way for some college students in northwest Alabama.
Northwest-Shoals Community College (NWSCC) President Dr. Glenda Colagross announced earlier this week that $1,034,735 from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act will be mailed by May 27 to eligible students based on guidelines issued by the U.S. Department of Education (USDOE).
NW-SCC says the CARES funds will be disbursed to 1,455 students (approximately 46% of students enrolled in the 2020 spring semester) that were eligible by USDOE guidelines.
The CARES funds provide economic relief for students enrolled in one or more on-campus, traditional classroom, courses when COVID-19 measures were instituted and instruction was moved to online or alternative delivery methods.
Students receiving checks must be “eligible” as defined by USDOE guidelines and may use the funds “for expenses under a student’s cost of attendance, such as food, housing, course materials, technology, health care and childcare.”
Students can update their mailing and other information at https://www.nwscc.edu/current-students/nw-scc-change-of-information-form.
For more information on the NW-SCC CARES Act, please visit https://www.nwscc.edu/coronavirus-covid-19-information/nw-scc-cares.
