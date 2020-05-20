New safety features in place at Huntsville YMCA

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The YMCA in Huntsville has some new safety features now that they’re back open.
One of the most important changes is that you can’t just walk in. You have to make a reservation.
Some of the other changes you’ll see are more sanitizing stations and a lot more workers cleaning.
It's all hands on deck in between reservation times to make sure the equipment is clean for the next user.
District executive director Beth Capps says they’ve moved the fitness machines 6 feet apart. Some machines have been moved to the racquetball court to provide more machines for members to use.
Capps says they’ve also put up sneeze guards at the front desk.
All staff will be wearing masks.
Not everything is back open. You can check their website for what’s still off-limits.
