Morgan county search warrant leads to 4 county chase

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Three Decatur residents were arrested following a four county chase on Tuesday.
On May 19, agents with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit, Decatur Police Department Narcotics, and Decatur Police Department SWAT Team executed a search warrant in the 1300-block of Woodall Rd.
Upon arrival, agents made contact with Justin Paul Gay and Melanie Diane Roberts. While speaking with Gay, agents learned that another primary suspect listed in the search warrant, Adam Johnson Atkins, was not present.
They discovered that he was at a convenience store located within close proximity of the home. Agents had prior knowledge that Atkins was wanted on multiple felony warrants with Morgan County.
After officers arrived at the store, they located Atkins departing. They attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but Atkins failed to yield to their emergency lights and sirens. Atkins proceeded to flee back to the residence where a large police presence was on scene.
After fleeing through several yards and nearly striking several law officers, Atkins made it back onto the roadway with numerous police vehicles in pursuit. Law enforcement began to pursue Atkins into neighboring Lawrence County. Upon entering Lawrence County, law officers from their Sheriff’s Office, Moulton Police Department, and Trinity Police Department began aiding in the pursuit.
After an approximate 45-minute chase, spanning 4 counties, Adam Johnson Atkins, 39 of Decatur, was taken into custody in the hills of Bankhead National Forest without incident or damage to persons or property. The pursuit came to a stop when Atkins ran out of gas.
“The subject informed our team that he did not believe we would pursue him. He quickly learned that Morgan County will safely pursue you until the wheels come off. When someone decides to flee law enforcement they have made the decision to blatantly disregard the public’s safety and that is danger to everyone” said Chief Deputy Chris Price.
Meanwhile, Agents were conducting the search at the Woodall Rd. residence. During that search, Agents located a quantity of marijuana, numerous firearms, several prescription pills, numerous pieces of drug paraphernalia, and a quantity of crystalline substance that tested positive as methamphetamine.
After arresting Atkins on his outstanding, felony warrants, a Morgan County Deputy transported Atkins back to the residence where he was formally charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, attempting to elude, reckless endangerment, and resisting arrest. After further investigation, weapons charges could follow.
Justin Paul Gay, 40 of Decatur, and Melanie Diane Roberts, 31 of Decatur, were charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
All subjects were transported to the Morgan County Jail without incident.
No further information is available at this time.
