More storm chances with incoming warming trend

Shower chances continue through 11 p.m. tonight. We might even have a few thunderstorms in northeast Alabama. The best chance for seeing rain will be along and east of I-65. Temperatures will slowly fall into the 60s.
For Thursday and Friday we expect a few showers and thunderstorms along with a warming trend. Afternoon highs will return to the upper 70s on Thursday and the lower 80s Friday. Morning low will be in the 60s again Friday.
For Memorial Day weekend we anticipate isolated afternoon storms that will fade away around sunset. You could have an hour or so rain delay but it won’t rain all day. This pattern will continue through Wednesday of next week along with higher humidity and afternoon highs in the middle to upper 80s.
