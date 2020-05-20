Madison County Schools offering in person summer school

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This was supposed to be the last week of the school year for most students in north Alabama, but obviously things changed, but summer school is just around the corner.
Any Madison County student between ninth and twelfth grade who needs to go to summer school will be coming to Sparkman 9 for it.
We talked with Keith Trawick with the district and he tells me if a student or parent isn’t comfortable coming into the building just yet, they can choose to take the course fully online. But the in person classes are an option if the student needs face to face help.
It's part of the credit recovery 2020 program. And students outside the district can enroll as well.
Trawick tells us the format will be the same as in years past. However, he says they will make sure all students are properly spread out and that they are following all CDC guidelines.
He says masks will be encouraged as well.
Trawick tells us he is expecting to see a slight jump in the number of students participating.
He says that’s because anytime students miss face to face learning they can be negatively impacted.
“We did the best job that we could as every other school district in the area to continue that education for our students but the reality is that yeah sure, some kids did not have an opportunity to finish out the school year as strong as they wanted to,” Trawick said.
Enrollment opens the first week in June.
Trawick says your child’s school principal needs to approve before they can sign up.
