Litter piles up with inmate cleanup crews unavailable due to pandemic

Normally, inmates from nearby work-release programs are send here to help pick up litter. 10-15 inmates would walk through the area and collect bags, cups and other trash before city lawnmowers hit the grass. But due to the precautions over the virus, that’s not happening. Our news partners at the Decatur Daily talked with Jason Lake, the city’s Parks & Recreation Director. “Since we’ve been using essential employees only, we’re still playing catch-up in some parts,” Lake said. “I’ve asked our folks not to run over the trash with the lawnmowers. It was supposed to be picked up before they cut. Obviously, this time someone messed up. We are sending our people back out there to clean it up this week.”