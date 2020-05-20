Limestone County NAACP offering free COVID-19 testing Thursday

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Limestone County NAACP is teaming up with Athens-Limestone Hospital to provide free COVID-19 testing Thursday.
This free testing comes after months of research showing the African American Community being adversely affected by the virus.
African-American leaders in Limestone County are hoping to change that, by providing free testing to the community.
“We wanted to do an outreach to our citizens as it relates to this coronavirus," Limestone County NAACP President Wilfred Woodruff said.
Not only can you get free testing, but you can also get protective gear like masks and gloves at James Chapel Church in Athens.
Just next door at Lucas Street Church of Christ, LifeSouth will be set up for people who can donate blood.
Roy Rugless, pastor at James Chapel Church, says African-Americans are in need of blood, especially during this pandemic.
“During this pandemic, there’s been a depletion in blood supply to help with sickle cell anemia, so therefore, once again our people are sick and there’s no blood to help them," Rugless explained.
For Rugless, this pandemic hits home. Just last week, the James Chapel Church’s choir director passed away from COVID-19.
Athens City Councilman Frank Travis says this is one way to honor her, but to also help other African-Americans in the community get tested.
“In reality we need to know. so you can take the necessary steps to get cured and not pass it on to other relatives and stuff," Travis said.
Everyone is encouraged to come out and get tested tomorrow.
Rugless says he’s hoping enough people come out so they can continue providing this free testing.
Drive-thru and walk-up testing is available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Testing takes place at James Chapel Church at 814 Lucas St., Athens, AL.
You can give blood down the road at Lucas Street Church of Christ at 824 Lucas St., Athens, AL.
