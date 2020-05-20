Huntsville’s Rodney Smith Jr. tells Kelly Clarkson about mow & drop campaign

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Rodney Smith Jr., founder of Founder of Raising Men Lawn Care Service, has spent years mowing lawns for a good cause.
Smith has traveled the country numerous times to mow lawns for free in support of law enforcement, veterans, first responders and the elderly, just to name a few.
In light of the pandemic, Smith came up with a new campaign called mow & drop. In a Zoom call for “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” he described how he’s been buying groceries for the people he mows for and drops them off at the door.
Check out their interview below.
He said it’s not just about lawns and food, but also about connecting with the seniors he serves. He said many are home alone so he stays and talks with them.
Raising Men Lawn Care Service relies on donations. If you would like to help, click here.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.