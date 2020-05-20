Huntsville school meal volunteers treated to appreciation parade

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It has been a labor of love for many who have been feeding area students even with school out.
On Wednesday, some got the thank you they deserve.
Huntsville city school leaders decked out their cars, made posters and honked their horns at the curbside meal pickup sites to show their appreciation.
Administrators are grateful for those who stepped up so students would still have meals while school was out.
“We just want them to know how much we appreciate them, to say thank you for serving our youth. For the past two months they’ve been serving them two meals every other day and we’re just appreciative for all that they’ve done,” said Rena Anderson, Huntsville City Schools director of community engagement.
“Today is a great day to celebrate our community partners," said Superintendent Christie Finley. “We thank these organizations for all they have done. We are truly grateful for their support of our students and our schools.”
The curbside meal service for Huntsville City Schools students will continue through June 5.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.