“COVID-19 has not shut us down” Marshall County farmers working hard during crisis

PLEASANT GROVE, Ala. (WAFF) - Mark Jones’ farm work in Marshall County is as busy as ever, despite the global pandemic. “I can tell you one thing, COVID-19 has not shut us down. We’ve been going wide open for about a month, 7 days a week sometimes.”
Our news partners at the Advertiser Gleam met up with Jones at the Richard Lawson farm near Pleasant Grove recently. Jones is working to get soybeans put into the ground with the help of his son, Will. Will was a 9th grader at Geraldine High School until the virus came. Since schools shut down, he’s been working side by side with his dad. The duo has only had a handful of days off in the past few months. “We have been off a day or two and we have fished a little,” Jones said.
Jones’ main business is actually trucking. Farming is more of a side-hustle. But, with demand low (his trucks run to and from poultry plants which have slowed down), farming is taking up more of his time. He’s using it to plant 300 acres of soybeans while checking on wheat he planted earlier this spring. “I wouldn’t mind a shower on it, if it was a warm shower,” he said. “I don’t want any more of these cold rains.”
The price of oil has also been a God-send for Jones. He’s picking up off-road diesel for $1.39 per gallon. “That’s the cheapest I’ve bought it since before Hurricane Katrina,” he said. Katrina was in 2005, some 15 years ago." Jones said.
