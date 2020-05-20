“COVID-19 has not shut us down” Marshall County farmers working hard during crisis

Our news partners at the Advertiser Gleam met up with Jones at the Richard Lawson farm near Pleasant Grove recently. Jones is working to get soybeans put into the ground with the help of his son, Will. Will was a 9th grader at Geraldine High School until the virus came. Since schools shut down, he’s been working side by side with his dad. The duo has only had a handful of days off in the past few months. “We have been off a day or two and we have fished a little,” Jones said.