Bike sales soar as people look for things to do during the pandemic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - There aren’t many things to do these days with health restrictions in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. During this time, bike shops across the Tennessee Valley have seen a significant increase in sales. Most are nearly out of inventory.
“People have been inside their house. They want to get out and breath some fresh air. It’s something to do with the family, and that’s something we’re seeing a lot of -- it’s not just one or two people but bikes for the whole family," explained Tommy Reagh.
He is the owner of Trailhead Bicycles in Huntsville.
The shop reopened its doors May 1. In just 20 days, Reagh says they’ve gone through majority of their bike inventory and other supplies (helmets, tools, etc.) are right behind.
While he is grateful for this business, he does express concern with future profit. Estimates of supply replenishment show new inventory may not come in until late summer due to coronavirus outbreak.
“They want to sell their product and we want to sell their product. So, I’m sure everybody is working as hard as they can to resupply everybody," said Reagh when speaking about manufacturing companies.
In March, nationwide sales of bicycles, equipment and repair services nearly doubled compared with the same period last year, according to the N.P.D. Group, a market research company. They found leisure bikes jumped 121 percent and children’s bikes went up 59 percent.
By the end of April, many stores and distributors had sold out of low-end consumer bikes.
