Athens-Limestone Hospital discharges final COVID-19 patient

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - There was a call for celebration at Athens-Limestone Hospital Wednesday.
Health care workers applauded as the hospital’s last COVID-19 patient was discharged from the hospital.
Laura Martinez was in the hospital for more than six weeks. Nurses say she was very sick and had to be placed on a ventilator twice.
Her daughter, who was there to pick her up, was actually the hospital’s very first COVID-19 patient. She was there for three weeks and was also on and off a ventilator.
The daughter was released on April 17.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.