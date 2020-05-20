Athens-Limestone Hospital discharges final COVID-19 patient

Athens-Limestone Hospital discharges final COVID-19 patient
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | May 20, 2020 at 5:30 PM CDT - Updated May 20 at 6:27 PM

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - There was a call for celebration at Athens-Limestone Hospital Wednesday.

Health care workers applauded as the hospital’s last COVID-19 patient was discharged from the hospital.

Laura Martinez was in the hospital for more than six weeks. Nurses say she was very sick and had to be placed on a ventilator twice.

Her daughter, who was there to pick her up, was actually the hospital’s very first COVID-19 patient. She was there for three weeks and was also on and off a ventilator.

The daughter was released on April 17.

Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.