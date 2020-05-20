Athens High School gets new basketball coach

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Athens High School basketball players will have a new coach when they return to the court.
The school announced Charles Burkett as the team’s new coach.
He comes to Athens from Hoover High School where he served as the head boys basketball coach for 14 years.
Burkett coached at Hoover from 2006 until last season. He won nine area and eight area tournament championships, five regional championships, five state Final Four appearances, and a 7A state title in 2015.
“I think it’s time for another challenge. What better place than Athens High School? I hear so much about it. I’m amazed at the facilities and the potential growth. And with a championship assistant principal, hey, that helps also,” Burkett said.
