ALEA urges lake and beachgoers to practice social distancing this Memorial Day

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Lots of families are itching to get out of their homes and on the water this Memorial Day weekend, but troopers say there are steps you need to take so we can prevent the spread of COVID-19.
ALEA is expecting this Memorial Day weekend to be one of their busiest on the roads and on the water.
Troopers are urging folks to keep their distance to avoid making the virus worse than it already is in Alabama.
Trooper William Elston said all hands are on deck this weekend, and marine patrol will be out making sure people are abiding by the Alabama Department of Public Health’s safety guidelines like keeping six feet apart from people of different households when out in public.
“If I was going to be on the lake, personally, and with the crowd that I would expect to be on the lake, I would personally have my mask on. I do not think that it’s going to be crazy to see someone out there with a mask, I think that’s going to be perfect," said Trooper Elston. "You should wear your mask.”
Trooper Elston said while ticketing for violating social distancing is unlikely, the marine patrol will be out strongly encouraging it and will stop you if they believe you’re not following guidelines.
