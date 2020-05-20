ALDOT issues safety tips ahead of Memorial Day weekend

Restrooms remain open at ALDOT rest areas and welcome centers across the state. Throughout the day, the staff cleans and sanitizes the areas used most frequently by travelers, including door handles, counters, faucets and toilets. In addition, deep cleanings are performed on the restrooms each week. While rest area employees are focused on cleaning at this time, a phone number is posted at each rest area and welcome center for travelers to call if they need information or assistance.