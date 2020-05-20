Alabama Law Enforcement Agency investigating potential drowning at Little River Canyon

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - This is a developing story.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are currently investigating the possibility of a man drowning at Little River Canyon in DeKalb county on Tuesday evening.
The identity of the man has not been confirmed at this time.
ALEA marine patrol and dive team are both on scene conducting a recovery search. Several county sheriff’s offices are on site as well.
WAFF will update this story as more details are confirmed.
