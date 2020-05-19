Woman makes communication masks for hearing impaired

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Masks have become the new normal. When you go to the grocery store, or anywhere in public, people all around you, have their mouths and noses covered.
The masks may help stop germs, but they also stop smiles from coming through too.
That’s something one Birmingham woman hopes to change.
“The COVID-19 really has made for a lot of differences in the way we live our life now. the humanity part of it, the love part of it, is missing with the mask,” says Maria Luckey.
She and her daughter created a prototype for a 3D mask, with a plastic window.
The original idea was born a year ago, out of a concern for those who are hearing impaired, and rely on reading lips.
“We’re talking a year ago, not knowing this pandemic would happen. But God was speaking to her and she was listening and putting it forward so it could actually become a product. We started the patent process,” explains Luckey.
She began working on the masks through her “Soul Searching Creations” organization. Then coronavirus hit, and the need changed, but not the mission.
“Every product we have made we have always searched our heart to make it. This was something we felt was important especially during this pandemic,” says Luckey. “There are other individuals out there that need to read our lips and can’t when our lips are covered. Other individuals are suffering and going through something major, they need to see our smile. That’s so important. Our heart has to show through our mask.”
Now her masks, are allowing those hearing problems, to be able to communicate.
“The mask allowed us to get a couple of people with disabilities to get back to work, because without a mask employers would not allow them to go back to work,” explains Luckey.
Sales have been booming, just today she delivered masks to people going into the hospital, and to patients at the VA.
“It’s so important for us to be human and stay human. We know we are all hurting. We are all going through a lot of different issues, some of us are doing OK, some of us are not doing OK. Some of us are depressed, some of us have anxiety. Just know we are going to get through this together. We are all in together and we are doing to get through it,” says Luckey.
If you want to order a mask check out Maria’s Facebook page.
