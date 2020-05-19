Wife of Limestone County capital murder suspect arrested

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The wife of a capital murder suspect was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon.
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office confirms Christina Stanley was arrested in Madison with the help of the Madison Police Department.
She is facing charges of drug trafficking, first-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Deputies say she was pulled over for a traffic stop then arrested on warrants for the drug charges.
She is married to Travis Stanley, who is charged in the fatal shooting of Joey Sutton. Travis Stanley is charged with capital murder, drug trafficking, first-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Investigators say the fatal shooting happened after a confrontation over Sutton’s son riding a bike near Stanley’s home with a sling shot.
