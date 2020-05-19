Wayne Farms offering online chicken sale for north Alabama residents

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Wayne Farms is helping people who are struggling to put food on the table.
The chicken plant is hosting a chicken sale to allow people to buy chicken raised in north Alabama.
The farm’s previous sale drew huge crowds.
This time, you'll have to order your chicken online and choose a pickup time.
It’s meant to both help ease traffic and help people practice social distancing.
“All our volunteers of course will have face masks and gloves. Folks that come in to purchase the chicken will be ushered through a line in their vehicles. They never have to leave their vehicles or even open their window. Just show the purchase order. Our folks will maintain social distancing of 6 feet of course, as the process goes forward,” said Wayne Farms spokesman Frank singleton.
You can order different kinds of chicken, which will come in 40-pound cases.
You'll make your selection on the Savory Butcher website, then choose a pickup time.
To place an order, visit www.savorybutcher.com/community-routes/wayne-farms-al. Click on the product of choice, then select a pickup time between 6 a.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Available products include:
- Boneless, skinless chicken breasts @ $74 per 40 pound case ($1.85 per pound)
- Boneless, skinless chicken tenders @ $64 per 40 pound case ($1.60 per pound)
- Boneless, skinless chicken thighs @ $60 per 40 pound case ($1.50 per pound)
Pickups will happen on Saturday in the Old Time Pottery parking lot in Madison.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.