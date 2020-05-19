Tips from UAB on getting kids to wear a face mask

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s still mandatory to wear masks in Birmingham for another week. This is not always easy to do, especially for young children. That’s why UAB has put out some tips for parents to follow.
Under Birmingham’s mandatory face covering ordinance, children older than 2 have to wear a mask. Those younger do not.
Sometimes, its no trouble for parents to get those youngsters to wear a mask. While for others, it’s more difficult.
Below are those tips from UAB:
- Give children a chance to ask questions.
- Allow the child to sit in your lap for comfort.
- Let child know it’s OK to be afraid of mask.
- Allow the child to play with mask.
- Make your child feel good about the mask.
- Use one of their toys as you are explaining the mask to them.
- If you can get a mask that is a cartoon character, that will help.
- Let them get involved with the mask choice.
- Make sure it covers the mouth and nose.
