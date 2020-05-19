Students honored at Muscle Shoals High School

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Presley Nelson, Briar Holt, Jackson Muck and Zach Cochran will do some amazing things in the next journey of their respective lives.
The high school seniors will head off to a respective branch of the military after graduating early at Muscle Shoals High School. Presley Nelson to the United States Air Force, Briar Holt to the United States Marine Corps, Jackson Muck and Zach Cochran to the United States Army. The four Seniors were honored by the High School, due to Basic Training obligations prior to the entire Trojans Senior Class graduates.
“At first I thought I wanted to go to college and do the college thing,” Nelson said. “But then I talked to a recruiter and I just really connected to the military. I felt like I could do more in the military.”
“It’s not all about myself,” Holt added. “It’s about experience and getting better discipline for myself and to protect my family and our freedom.”
“I just wanted to do this and to better myself, and to make my family really proud,” Jackson Muck added with his classmates.
“I find it remarkable that others, we all share that same desire to serve our country,” Zach Cochran added. “I like that everybody has that selflessness about them”
All four seniors will leave for Basic Training in the coming weeks. the rest of the Muscle Shoals Senior Class will graduate in mid-June.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.