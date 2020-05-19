Shoals authority purchases Cherokee Industrial Landfill

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Solid Waste Disposal Authority for Muscle Shoals, Sheffield, and Tuscumbia purchased the Cherokee Industrial Landfill in Barton.
The area, known as “The Landfill,” is already ready to accept waste.
Officials with the Authority say there is sufficient land for future expansion, which should provide an expected useful life of 30-50 years.
The property is being financed through bonds. The Authority anticipates issuing approximately $14 million in revenue bonds and $4 million in taxable bonds to finance the purchase and future development of additional cells for future waste disposal. The bonds are expected to have a 30-year term.
