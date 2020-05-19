Scattered rain, storm chances continue

Scattered rain and isolated thunderstorms will continue through the late evening hours. Brief heavy rainfall may be possible.
Some clearing will occur overnight with areas of patchy but dense fog developing by daybreak Wednesday, lows will be cool in the low 50s.
We will continue to track the cut-off center of low pressure moving in from the north over the next few days. This low pressure center will allow for daily chances for isolated to widely scattered rain showers and thunderstorms for the rest of the week.
More scattered rain and storms will round out the work week on Friday with temperatures back into the 80s.
An early look at the Memorial Day holiday weekend is warmer with temps in the middle to upper 80s. Rain showers and storms will be possible Saturday through Monday. Keep checking back for updates regarding the holiday weekend as rain and storm chances may increase.
Next week looks to be warm and humid with temperatures staying in the mid to upper 80s.
