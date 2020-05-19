North Alabama woman helps military spouses find career paths

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The men and women of the U.S. military understand relocating may be part of the job, but the moves can make it difficult for spouses to pursue a career.
24% of military spouses are under or unemployed according to the Department of Defense. A Lawrence county woman has been trying to lower that statistic for the past two years.
Kimber Reeves Hill started VirtForce: a company dedicated to find jobs for military spouses.
“What we were facing was this particular group of people felt it was too good to be true," said Hill. “It was too good of an opportunity to work from home and maintain a career while they PCS from duty station to duty station.”
Hill is a military spouse. She has made it her mission to help others in her position.
Hill has helped more than 500 military spouses land jobs since the business launched in 2018.
“We’ve done telehealth placement, placements for lawyers, placements for CPAs, book keepers, customer service representatives, real estate partnerships,” said Hill.
Opportunities for military spouses through VirtForce have skyrocketed since Covid-19 has impacted the American workforce.
"We’re going to adjust the way we’re approaching business and we’re going to incorporate remote staff. and that means a lot of jobs for military spouses,” said Hill.
