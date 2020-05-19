Morgan County Sheriff’s Office launches smartphone app

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Residents in Morgan county now have a new way to get in contact with the sheriff’s office.
Morgan County Sheriff Ron Puckett announced the release of a smartphone application. The app serves as a new way for the Sheriff’s Office to connect with Morgan County residents and visitors, providing information quickly and efficiently to anyone with a smartphone.
“Since taking office, we have been committed to providing timely and consistent information while increasing access to the services we provide. Our app allows us to continue doing that" said Sheriff Puckett
The app offers the following services:
- Submit a tip
- Browse recent arrests
- Receive push notifications
- View the most wanted criminals in Morgan County
- Connect to the organization’s social media platforms
- Read the latest news and press releases
- Research sex offenders in the area
- and More!
“Over 80 percent of people in the United States own and use smartphones as their primary means of communication,” OCV Vice President Kevin Cummings said.
“Mobile apps offer agencies a better way to alert, inform and prepare the public. Apps allow public safety agencies the ability to reach and serve their citizens where they are: their smartphones.”
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office app is available for download for free in the App Store and Google Play by searching “Morgan County Sheriff’s Office” or by clicking here.
