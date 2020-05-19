Madison trophy company making magnets to support front line workers

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Award season may be at a standstill but that isn’t stopping a Madison business from honoring some of the best in our community.
The owners of Leading Edge Trophies and Screen Printing haven’t been able to make a profit with schools out and events cancelled. And they do not qualify for CARES Act assistance.
So they got creative. They’re now selling magnets to show their support for front line workers.
They call it a simple way to support others while working to keep their company afloat.
“They can actually put it on the cars, show their support. Honk the horn when you see it. What’s unique about it is that you don’t have to be a front line worker, you can just support one,” said Alvin Hargrove, who supports the business.
Buying a $10 magnet will go a long way.
A portion of the proceeds will help feed students at the YMCA and others.
If you’d like to help, just reach out to Leading Edge Trophies and Screen Printing in Madison.
