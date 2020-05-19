Madison County Schools begins installing WiFi routers on buses

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For the past few months online learning has been the new normal for students all over the country.
School districts have been working hard to make sure students without reliable internet service at home aren’t left behind.
But the Madison County School system is getting the wheels rolling for WiFi.
The district has around 230 buses,, and soon students will be able to hop on 90 of them and connect to WiFi.
Last month we told you how Madison County Schools got their biggest single donation ever, almost one million dollars from Facebook. The money was given to help the district bring digital technology to every student.
And making sure every student has access to the internet, especially during this pandemic is a big part of that.
We were here Monday when workers started installing WiFi routers on the first bus.
Tim Hall, the director of public relations for the district tells me they gave out 10,000 chrome books to students.
But he says what good do those do for the students who can’t connect to internet.
Hall says on a given day, between 1,000 and 2,000 students don’t have internet access. When the buses are ready students will be able to come to a school and get connected to the bus network to do their school work.
“The state of Alabama, you don’t find this happening that often. So Madison County schools, we say we’re creating an elite school system, we want to be on the cutting edge, we want to be on the front end. It’s not about the name. It’s about the technology and making sure we deliver that technology to the nearly 20,000 students in our school district,” Hall said.
We still don’t know what learning will look like in the fall, but Hall says these WiFi buses will be used for summer school.
He says they are expected to be ready by June 15.
