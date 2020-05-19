Jackson county crash kills Fyffe man

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A single-vehicle accident north of Scottsboro took the life of a Fyffe man on Monday afternoon.
At 4:35 p.m. on May 18, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Troopers responded to an accident on Jackson County 21. William Robert Floyd, age 59 of Fyffe, was driving a Harley-Davidson motorcycle that left the roadway and struck a tree.
Floyd was pronounced dead at the scene.
Nothing further is available as ALEA continues to investigate.
