Jackson county crash kills Fyffe man
Source: WAFF (Source: WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | May 19, 2020 at 1:28 PM CDT - Updated May 19 at 1:28 PM

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A single-vehicle accident north of Scottsboro took the life of a Fyffe man on Monday afternoon.

At 4:35 p.m. on May 18, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Troopers responded to an accident on Jackson County 21. William Robert Floyd, age 59 of Fyffe, was driving a Harley-Davidson motorcycle that left the roadway and struck a tree.

Floyd was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nothing further is available as ALEA continues to investigate.

