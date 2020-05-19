North Alabama homeowner finds thousands of bees during remodel

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - There’s several problems a homeowner can run into when remodeling.Craig Johnston, who lives in Lawrence County, never thought his problem would be this.
Bees. More than 80,000 of them.
“The hive come from the external gap where the wood siding and the brick met. They were getting in through the edge and getting into the floor area. It extended probably 2 feet wide and about 5 to 6 feet deep into the house," homeowner Craig Johnston explained.
Johnston called local bee keepers to come get the hive and the thousands of bees.
The keepers say, they’ve never seen this many bees on one hive.
“They were successful in getting the queen and getting her to a new home. More bees than they were anticipating. It ended up taking one hive and an additional hive to house them," Johnston said.
Johnston says he’s thankful the bee keepers were able to relocate the bees.
He wants people to know how crucial these flying insects are to our ecosystem.
“Finding a hive this big is critical to our ecosystem and being able to transport it without it being exterminated or destroyed is critical to all of life. You find out you had a part to continuing life for many things including ourselves," Johnston continued.
The bees now have a new home, and Johnston says he plans to continue working on his home as well.
