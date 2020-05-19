Doctors: More testing needed on drugs touted as coronavirus treatment

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Medical experts are divided over two drugs being touted to help treat symptoms of COVID-19. President Trump said Monday that he is taking the drug hydroxychloroquine every day. Meanwhile, UAB researchers are seeing good news so far with the drug remdesivir.
Dr. Wesley Willeford with the Jefferson County Health Department says hydroxychloroquine was used early on in some testing, but those tests are being questioned if it provided accurate information about effectiveness of the drug.
“If you talk about something that could have the risk of death associated with it. Questionable if any benefit, it’s a hard jump to take it outside of a clinical trial,” Willeford said.
Willeford said the drug does have some dangerous side effects that could affect your heart rate and possibly cause death. He is also concerned that lupus patients who depend on the drug may not be able to get it.
“People who have lupus or other auto-immune conditions are struggling to find this medication they desperately need. They have been monitored for years and they have trouble finding it,” Willeford said.
Remdesivir is being researched at UAB. This drug shows promise for treating and helping people recover from COVID-19. “The remdesivir to date is very encouraging. I would not say it’s a home run, but maybe a double or so,” said UAB Infectious Disease Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo.
The next stage for remdesivir is to compare it with another drug which also helps COVID-19 patients and see how they do. Medical experts say both drugs still need to undergo more testing.
