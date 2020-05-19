Decatur man arrested after car break-in attempt

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A 53-year old Decatur man is facing breaking and entering charges after a Saturday arrest.
On May 16, Morgan County Central Dispatch received a call in reference to a male attempting to break into a vehicle in the 800-block of 7th Avenue SE. When officers arrived on scene, Sean Patrick Sharbutt was located by the vehicle and detained.
During the investigation, it was discovered Sharbutt had entered a closed compartment of the vehicle.
Sharbutt was arrested for unlawful breaking and entering of a motor vehicle. Sharbutt was out on bond for a previous case of theft of property in the first degree for stealing a vehicle. Because Sharbutt was out on bond, Judge Brown set Sharbutt’s bond at $20,000.00.
Sharbutt was transported to the Morgan County Jail and booked in for unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle and was held in lieu of a $20,000.00 bond.
No further information is available at this time.
