Birdie for a Cause raises money for North Alabama Food Bank

“It’s awesome,” Story added. “I love this community. Been here my whole life. They’ve done more for me than they could ever realize. Just, the support of the golf clubs I’ve worked at and the friends that I’ve made. To me, They showed up in a big way yesterday when we raised all that money, and I can’t thank them enough. Got a email from the lady at the Food Bank this morning, and she said that will make about eighty thousand meals.”