Birdie for a Cause raises money for North Alabama Food Bank

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Country Club pro Brad Story wanted to make a difference. The North Alabama native decided to hold a charity event at his golf course called Birdies for Charity to benefit the North Alabama Food Bank.
With club members, spectators, and an audience on Facebook Live, Story made 15 birdies, with each birdie made on the course turning into a donation.
“First of all a huge shout out to all our members at Huntsville Country Club, they did a fantastic job getting behind the fundraiser,” Story said. “I think it ended up being seven hundred fifty dollars per birdie. I birdied the first four holes on Facebook Live which was really cool.”
In the end, Story’s 15 birdies made $11,250 for the food bank.
“It’s awesome,” Story added. “I love this community. Been here my whole life. They’ve done more for me than they could ever realize. Just, the support of the golf clubs I’ve worked at and the friends that I’ve made. To me, They showed up in a big way yesterday when we raised all that money, and I can’t thank them enough. Got a email from the lady at the Food Bank this morning, and she said that will make about eighty thousand meals.”
