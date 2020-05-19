Athens State University, Calhoun Community College discuss summer course plans

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Athens State and Calhoun Community College have both ended their spring semesters, but a lot of students rely on their summer programs to get caught up, or get ahead for next year.
Our partners at the Decatur Daily say this week some staff members are going back to campus at Athens State University and Calhoun Community College. But what about the students? A spokesperson for Calhoun says the summer semester will only be online.
The only people on Calhoun's campus will be a few staff members who are unable to work from home.
But starting June 1, nursing students will be able to go back to Huntsville Hospital for clinical studies.
We told you in March the clinical programs were put on hold due to the students’ safety.
Athens State University welcomed back about half of its staff members for the start of summer classes on Monday.
Right now students are still learning online, but a spokesperson says that could change.
Chris Latham says they will return to face to face learning this summer if the governor gives the OK.
Athens State also announced the tuition for the 2020-2021 school year will not go up. That’s the first time there hasn’t been an increase in eight years.
The college also received some emergency financial aide funding through the CARES act
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.