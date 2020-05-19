2 arrested after vehicle pursuit in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Scottsboro police report two arrests made after a vehicle pursuit.
Officers were dispatched to the Highlands Medical Center parking lot in reference to three individuals in a vehicle using illegal drugs. Police say as officers entered the parking lot, the vehicle drove through bushes and over a curb, then onto Woods Cove Road.
Officers say they pursued the vehicle throughout numerous city, state and county roads. They used stop sticks to flatten the vehicle’s tires, which slowed the vehicle to a stop in Hollywood on County Road 588.
Police say the three occupants then fled on foot. Officers apprehended two of them and placed them under arrest. The third suspect was identified and warrants are being obtained.
Jason Lee Oyler, 36, of Rainsville was charged with attempting to elude (vehicle), resisting arrest, reckless endangerment, and possession of a controlled substance (synthetic narcotics).
Jason Dewayne Puckett, 35, of Guntersville was charged with attempting to elude (on foot), resisting arrest, and possession of a controlled substance (synthetic narcotics).
Both were transferred to the Jackson County Jail.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, and Skyline Police Department assisted.
