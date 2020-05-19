An unseasonably cool and gloomy day on the way with scattered showers

A cut-off upper level low pressure system has stalled across the southeast and is the reason why today is so dreary. Sadly, that means we will battle the cooler & dreary weather for most of the week. That will keep temperatures into the upper 60s and mid-70s throughout the week. Scattered showers will be possible every day for the rest of the week, but don’t expect any day to be a washout. It looks like the upper low will be picked up by the flow later in the week which will allow for a warm up as we move into the holiday weekend!