An unseasonably cool and gloomy day on the way with scattered showers

Happy Tuesday! It is a dry and cloudy start to the day for much of the Valley, but more rain is possible.
Temperatures are slightly cooler this morning with lower humidity out there as well. There are still plenty of clouds across the Valley this morning and we will see a fair amount through the day again today. High temperatures today are likely to stay into the upper 60s for much of the Valley, with a few spots that may see sunshine possibly reaching the low 70s. Scattered showers are likely by the afternoon, but don’t expect significant rainfall. Showers will last 10 to 20 minutes.
A cut-off upper level low pressure system has stalled across the southeast and is the reason why today is so dreary. Sadly, that means we will battle the cooler & dreary weather for most of the week. That will keep temperatures into the upper 60s and mid-70s throughout the week. Scattered showers will be possible every day for the rest of the week, but don’t expect any day to be a washout. It looks like the upper low will be picked up by the flow later in the week which will allow for a warm up as we move into the holiday weekend!
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
